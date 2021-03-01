Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Welcomes Four New Advisory Board Members

Four new members have been named to the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC’s advisory board.

Virginia “Ginger” Ashton, Mary Baron, Robert Hogan, and Adriana Hogan join 22 accomplished board members, who are responsible for providing dynamic perspectives and recommendations to the research institute’s executive director, Michael Friedlander, and leadership teams.

“As our board continues to grow, so does the breadth of knowledge and professional and personal experience that allows them to play an integral role in the advancement and success of the institute and its members,” said Friedlander, who is also vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech. “I’m truly grateful to have this group of esteemed colleagues advocating for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and our mission, and I am honored to welcome Ginger, Mary, Robert, and Adriana to our team.”

Each member serves as ambassadors for the institute by helping to solidify philanthropic partnerships with industry, foundations and private individuals, provide guidance and professional expertise, and support the advancement of biomedical and health science research. The board convenes twice a year.

The board’s newest members hail from Virginia, Florida, and Texas: