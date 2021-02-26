Virginia Has 5th Slowest Recovery for Weekly Unemployment Claims in the U.S.

States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest

State Recovered Most Since Last Week  Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis 
Arkansas 1 12
New Jersey 2 5
Vermont 3 6
Arizona 4 14
South Carolina 5 31
Oregon 6 1
Montana 7 8
Pennsylvania 8 7
South Dakota 9 28
Connecticut 10 4
Michigan 11 22
Massachusetts 12 23
Wyoming 13 3
Washington 14 26
Iowa 15 2
North Dakota 16 11
Hawaii 17 35
Kansas 18 47
District of Columbia 19 30
Wisconsin 20 10
Oklahoma 21 45
Utah 22 13
West Virginia 23 9
Nebraska 24 29
North Carolina 25 42
New York 26 19
Kentucky 27 43
Maryland 28 34
Maine 29 33
California 30 17
Minnesota 31 24
Delaware 32 18
Texas 33 21
Idaho 34 15
Florida 35 50
Louisiana 36 48
Georgia 37 51
Indiana 38 44
Alabama 39 37
Nevada 40 32
Rhode Island 41 27
Missouri 42 16
New Mexico 43 39
Alaska 44 20
Tennessee 45 38
New Hampshire 46 49
Virginia 47 46
Colorado 48 40
Illinois 49 25
Mississippi 50 41
Ohio 51 36

Rank 1 = Most Recovered

Detailed Findings

State Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. 2019)*  Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Start of 2020)**  Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Previous Year)*** 
Arkansas 1.45% -42.90% 531.77%
New Jersey 17.96% -34.48% 427.73%
Vermont 10.82% 6.91% 442.70%
Arizona 19.35% 10.70% 562.72%
South Carolina 78.21% -50.41% 732.60%
Oregon 60.37% 2.40% 393.83%
Montana 70.16% -5.02% 460.53%
Pennsylvania 86.83% -11.55% 458.82%
South Dakota 83.68% 10.30% 704.06%
Connecticut 112.13% -12.49% 427.48%
Michigan 111.70% 0.04% 675.36%
Massachusetts 67.86% 64.92% 693.78%
Wyoming 106.72% 20.85% 414.71%
Washington 96.85% 44.53% 699.62%
Iowa 150.44% 18.99% 406.24%
North Dakota 164.12% 7.42% 528.72%
Hawaii 138.55% 56.33% 781.25%
Kansas 113.42% 90.59% 1229.18%
District of Columbia 127.39% 77.75% 725.80%
Wisconsin 179.15% 25.28% 484.53%
Oklahoma 150.82% 62.01% 1094.83%
Utah 151.87% 68.91% 535.60%
West Virginia 167.25% 65.92% 470.15%
Nebraska 177.82% 78.98% 710.40%
North Carolina 146.11% 119.87% 1025.43%
New York 244.63% 7.88% 649.51%
Kentucky 106.98% 173.22% 1038.04%
Maryland 190.87% 86.34% 780.76%
Maine 250.92% 25.98% 771.25%
California 159.73% 143.66% 611.80%
Minnesota 258.39% 48.11% 695.41%
Delaware 233.00% 88.00% 617.64%
Texas 200.48% 185.88% 667.34%
Idaho 293.73% 88.94% 563.03%
Florida 183.20% 248.64% 1559.21%
Louisiana 206.56% 229.86% 1300.79%
Georgia 388.42% 46.58% 1624.81%
Indiana 352.51% 141.57% 1041.23%
Alabama 388.87% 124.34% 811.31%
Nevada 297.42% 273.90% 758.84%
Rhode Island 328.96% 313.08% 702.11%
Missouri 500.44% 138.52% 577.82%
New Mexico 393.64% 317.65% 895.30%
Alaska 377.88% 340.37% 660.62%
Tennessee 467.26% 291.60% 836.79%
New Hampshire 549.06% 248.99% 1331.11%
Virginia 583.35% 380.14% 1158.39%
Colorado 743.90% 568.24% 915.46%
Illinois 906.50% 536.25% 699.26%
Mississippi 1003.32% 690.49% 1003.56%
Ohio 1530.67% 836.82% 782.83%

*Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of February 15, 2021 compared to the week of February 18, 2019.
**Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of February 15, 2021 compared to the week of January 1, 2020.
***Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 16, 2020 to February 15, 2021 compared to the weeks of March 18, 2019 to February 17, 2020.

Coronavirus Job Losses vs. Great Recession

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Red States vs. Blue States

Methodology

In order to identify where states’ workforces have recovered most from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks. We then used those metrics to give two separate rankings to the states.

Our first ranking is based on the most recent data only, and uses the following metrics:

  • Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims in Latest Week vs. 2019: Double Weight (~66.67 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of February 15, 2021 compared to the week of February 18, 2019.
  • Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims in Latest Week vs. Start of 2020: Full Weight (~33.33 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of February 15, 2021 compared to the week of January 1, 2020.

The second ranking is based on cumulative data since the beginning of the pandemic:

  • Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Previous Year: Full Weight (~100.00 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 16, 2020 to February 15, 2021 compared to the weeks of March 18, 2019 to February 17, 2020.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were obtained from the U.S. Department of Labor.