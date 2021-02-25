Additional Lanes of Route 460 In Giles County Opened Following Mudslide

The Virginia Department of Transportation has reopened more lanes of Route 460 in Giles County that were closed previously following a mudslide that occurred on Feb. 21 in Rich Creek.

As of 3 p.m., the left westbound lane and eastbound right lane of Route 460 are now open.

With one lane open on westbound Route 460, drivers will no longer need to detour. Now that the eastbound right lane is open, both eastbound lanes have been restored.

VDOT estimates the remaining closed right lane on westbound Route 460 could reopen in early March.

Since Feb. 21, VDOT has removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of material from the slide location. This includes dirt and debris in the roadway and from the slope along westbound Route 460.

Work continues to ensure the slope along the westbound lanes is stable so the remaining westbound lane can be safely opened to traffic.

For the latest road condition information in Virginia, visit www.511Virginia.org.