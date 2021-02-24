Mill Mountain Zoo Announces New Operations / Development Directors

Mill Mountain Zoo Announces Amy M. Morgan as New Operations Director

Mill Mountain Zoo welcomed Amy M. Morgan as the new Operations Director in January 2021. The Operations Director is responsible for the management of daily zoo operations including finance, guest services, education, and planning.

Morgan previously served as Vice President of Programs at Feeding Southwest Virginia. With more than 13 years experience in executive management for non-profit and government organizations in the Roanoke Valley, she serves on the Board of Directors for Roanoke City Libraries and is on the Board of Advisors for Street Ransom, a ministry of Straight Street Roanoke.

“Amy has an impeccable reputation in the nonprofit sector for her success in program development and execution, budget creation and management, grant writing and administration and leadership. The Zoo is excited to add her to our team,” said Niki Voudren, Chairman of the Board.

Mill Mountain Zoo Welcomes Jessie Coffman as First-Ever Development Director

Mill Mountain Zoo has announced that Jessie Coffman has joined the staff as Development Director, effective February 15, 2021.

The Development Director is responsible for developing fundraising goals and strategies, donor development, managing sponsorship programs, and media and public relations. Coffman will be the first person to hold this position in the nearly 70 year history of Mill Mountain Zoo.

Coffman most recently served as Director of Philanthropy for United Way of Roanoke Valley. She has volunteered to serve on various boards and committees for such community organizations as Junior League of Roanoke Valley, City of Roanoke Fair Housing Board, and the Local Colors Festival Steering Committee. She is also the Co-Founder of Cook Your Culture and Roanoke International Moms Initiative.

“With Jessie’s extensive background in fundraising and deeply cultivated relationships within the local community, we are thrilled to welcome her as the Zoo’s Development Director,” said Niki Voudren, Chairman of The Board.