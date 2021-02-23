St Paul and The Broken Bones Coming To Roanoke May 26th

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday At 10am

Soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones will make their debut appearance at Berglund Center on May 26th. This eight-piece band, based in Birmingham, Alabama, formed in 2012. The band is composed of Paul Janeway (vocals), Browan Lollar (guitar), Jesse Phillips (bass), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keys), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Amari Ansari (saxophone), and Chad Fisher (trombone). They have released three albums and two EPs while touring internationally.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00am and are available at Roanokelive.com or charge by phone at (1-877-482-8496).

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Show Time: 7:00pm

Tickets: $325, $275, $225, $175 per car