Medical Students Adapt During Pandemic to Serve Refugee and Immigrant Families

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students in the Refugee and Immigrant Medical Association (RIMA) had to get creative to continue their annual health fair.

The student-run organization began an annual health fair called Trails to Care in 2018 to serve the diverse refugee and immigrant community in Roanoke. But the pandemic made the traditional in-person gathering for health screens, health and community resources, and other pertinent information nearly impossible.

“RIMA exists to serve the communities’ needs,” said Luma Abunimer, second-year medical student and co-president of RIMA. “We are driven by whatever our local partners tell us is most important for the community at the time.”

Abunimer and Sarah Yosief, also a second-year medical student and co-president of RIMA, led the planning of this year’s fair. They looked to their mentors, Vydia Permashwar, associate professor of pediatrics, and Lakshmi Patel, of the Roanoke Refugee Partnership, for guidance on how they could continue service to the refugee and immigrant communities this year despite the pandemic.

Permashwar sees many refugee and immigrant patients in her pediatric practice and recognized that food insecurity was often a challenge for these families, which was exacerbated by the pandemic. “A lot of them lost their jobs in construction, the food industry, or factories,” Permashwar said. “Many are not eligible for some types of assistance because of their immigration status.”

“They are already disadvantaged because they are refugees and immigrants, and now there’s an additional burden of the pandemic,” Yosief added. “We made a target goal to help 300 families. Though we realized we could not help everyone, we hoped this goal would have an impact on those in most need.”

They decided to put together bags for each family with food, household items, health and hygiene items, and health information resources that could be delivered to each family, instead of having them gather in-person for a fair. But first, they needed money, food, and supplies.

“After the need was identified, the biggest challenge was to do as much as we could to acquire the items needed and in a quantity to help as many families as possible,” Abunimer said.

Abunimer and Yosief reached out to previous health fair sponsors and asked for donations of money, goods, or both. Then, they reached out to new organizations to ask for support.

“Every year when new medical students join RIMA, they obviously have a heart and a passion to work with the refugee and immigrant population. Every year, you can see that passion come through,” Patel said. “This year, there were so many challenges because of COVID. But Luma and Sarah stepped up, took it in stride, and they did not give up. They were extremely determined, which is why it ended up being such a success.”

The students also organized food drives at the school and other locations around the city to garner additional donations.

“Grace and determination is how I would describe Sarah and Luma,” Permashwar said. “They were very humble and hardworking, but at the same time, you recognize their leadership skills because they were absolutely able to mobilize a large group of medical students at the end to help make the event happen this year.”