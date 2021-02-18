North Cross Will Seek New Headmaster

North Cross School in Roanoke announced today that Head of School Christian J. Proctor, Ph. D., will step down at the end of the 2021-22 school year, his eleventh with the school.

In his letter to the community, Proctor said, “The timing of this announcement, with more than a year before my departure, will allow the Board of Trustees a full recruitment cycle as they seek the next Head of School.” In noting that the school is finishing its most successful capital campaign in its history, recently constructed a new campus, and is enjoying record high enrollment and budgetary success, Proctor said, “the next Head of School will inherit a financially sound, vibrant academic institution ready for whatever the future holds.”

In a contemporaneous letter, Chair of the Board of Trustees Fourd Kemper thanked Proctor for his visionary leadership, stating “Through Chris’ leadership, his close working relationship with our Board of Trustees, the support of our student families, and the constant efforts of our capable and committed staff and faculty, North Cross is in a much stronger position now than in 2011.” Kemper went on to say, “The Board has already begun to move swiftly to start the search process. I have asked Sarah Boxley Beck ’98, to chair our search committee.”