Moog Inc. To Expand in Montgomery County, Creating 75 New Jobs

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and solutions, will invest $10.7 million to transfer existing jobs and equipment from one of its Blacksburg facilities to a larger building in the Falling Branch Corporate Park in Montgomery County.

The company will have an additional 80,000 square feet at its new operation in Christiansburg to accommodate increased customers and demand and focus on production of its slip ring products for the industrial marketplace. Virginia successfully competed with multiple states for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. The company’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Founded over 65 years ago with only a few employees, Moog now operates in 26 countries. Moog maintains a large presence in Virginia, with multiple locations totaling more than 1,200 employees.

“Virginia’s aerospace sector is strong, and Moog is a valuable contributor to our leadership position in this sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are proud that the company develops revolutionary aerospace technology from its growing operations in Montgomery County. This announcement, and the creation of 75 high-quality jobs, represents an important step forward as we work to rebound from this global health crisis.”

“Moog is excited to be expanding in Virginia and Montgomery County, in particular,” said Janet Byrne-Safier, Vice President of Moog’s Power and Data Sector. “As we look to support our growing business in established and new markets, the focus has been on developing geographic centers of excellence with ready access to a diverse talent pool. Moog places emphasis on retaining and developing its current workforce and new employees. Moog appreciates the assistance and cooperation of Montgomery County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and its Virginia Jobs Investment Program in this endeavor.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Montgomery County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Moog’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Moog was recently selected to participate in VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year global export acceleration program that provides participating companies with assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their export goals.

“When an existing company not only decides to stay in our community, but also flourishes to the point of expansion, well, that’s when we know that we are all doing something right,” said Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Steve Fijalkowski.“Moog is a growing global company with a strong history in developing advanced technologies. We’re proud that they are a part of Montgomery County.”

“Moog’s exciting news of expansion into Christiansburg is a great example of economic achievement through the hard work of a talented and committed workforce,” said Delegate Nick Rush. “I extend my personal congratulations and appreciation to Moog for its local, regional, and global contributions, along with best wishes for continued success.”