Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center To Host Inaugural Bike Event

Roanokers are invited to join Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC) for their Inaugural Virtual Cycle Challenge. BIKE for AUTISM to take place anytime Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28, 2021 as the organization seeks to raise funds for BRAAC to help meet the needs of individuals with unique learning challenges. Join in the fun for your family and friends, cycle together or individually anywhere/anytime during these dates. This event will be timed/distance calculated through the STRAVA app.

To Register go to https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/BIKEFORAUTISMVirtualCycleChallenge

“This challenge is great timing for those training for the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, so this is the perfect opportunity to get those miles in and benefit a worthy local non-profit at the same time,” said Ally Bowersock with RunAbout Sports in Roanoke.

BIKE for AUTISM will benefit Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC), a program of St. Vincent’s Home (SVH Services). BRAAC understands the need of individuals with learning challenges vary from person to person. Individualized plans are developed to address each student’s personal needs. BRAAC is committed to provide professionally trained staff, as well as resources and training to families and professionals throughout Roanoke, Lynchburg, Lexington, and surrounding areas.

There are 4 challenges with this event: 1) the 3 Mile Fun Ride, 2) the 10 Mile Challenge, 3) the 20 Mile Challenge, and 4) the King of the Mountain (KOM)/Queen of the Mountain (QOM) Challenge which MUST take place on the new road to Mill Mountain Star.

All registrants will receive a t-shirt for participating. There will be a random drawing from the registrants from each challenge for a $20 Gift Certificate to UnderDog Bikes in Roanoke.

The challenge can be completed anytime March 26-28th, 2021. All challenges except KOM/QOM can take place ANYWHERE – any city, any state, any country… EVEN ON A STATIONARY BIKE. For questions about this event, please contact Teri Nance at (540) 366-7399 or [email protected] For more information about BRAAC, you may go online to www.braacroanoke.org or to learn more about SVH Services go to www.svhservices.org.