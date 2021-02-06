Roanoke County Launches 2021 Restaurant Week

Roanoke County Economic Development encourages residents to patronize local restaurants with new program ~

Roanoke County Economic Development is launching a new 2021 Roanoke County Restaurant Week(s) program to drive customers to local restaurants in Virginia’s Blue Ridge during a slow season. The winter months tend to be more difficult for restaurants compared to the rest of the year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the challenge restaurants are currently facing.

The Roanoke County Economic Development office has partnered with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to extend the reach and effectiveness of this event.

“We want to recognize and thank the organizations and individuals it takes to plan and launch initiatives like Restaurant Week in Roanoke County. This initiative will help restaurants continue to build exposure and relationships with the community and generate economic growth. With Covid-19 impacting our community negatively, it is important to support these businesses” said Kat Pascal, Owner of Farburguesa in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Restaurant Weeks(s) 2021 will run for two weeks from February 15 – February 28 with participating restaurants offering lunch and dinner specials in at least one of three tiers: $10 and under, $20 and under, and $30 and under.

All restaurants operating within Roanoke County, the Town of Vinton and Salem areas can submit their menu offerings to Marshall Stanley, Economic Development Specialist at [email protected] to be included in the Restaurant Week program. Anyone who takes part in a Restaurant Week(s) special is encouraged to post his or her dish on social media and tag the post with #ROCOeats so other community members can know what is being served throughout the event.

“We recognized that restaurants were hit hard during the pandemic and we wanted to offer a promotional opportunity to support their sustainability, while featuring their unique offerings to the entire community. We are hopeful that this program in partnership with our area Chambers of Commerce will provide a little relief during a traditionally slow season,” said Marshall Stanley, Economic Development Specialist.

Restaurants, retail, and the hospitality industry have been the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.