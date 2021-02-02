Skanska Completes Fralin Biomedical Research Institute / VTC Addition 

New Building Connects to VTC School of Medicine and Research Institute

Skanska USA has completed the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC Addition. The 139,000-square foot building is located on the Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology Campus and extends the biomedical research capabilities of the university. This project was a collaboration between Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Carilion Clinic. AECOM was the architect on the project.

The primary focus of the four-story building is to provide state-of-the-art research facilities for enhanced biomedical research programs in vital thematic areas, including neuroscience, cancer, cardiovascular science, infectious diseases and immunity, biomaterials-body-device interfaces , and metabolism and obesity.

The building includes a laboratory with flexible room layouts for team-based training and large class instruction. It is also configured for a linear accelerator to provide radiation treatment for dogs and cats being treated for cancer at Virginia Tech’s Animal Cancer Care and Research Center of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Various facilities include wet research laboratories requiring direct ventilation, and specialized piped utilities for water and various gases, human subject behavioral testing, kitchen and metabolic chambers, molecular diagnostics facilities, high filed MRI scans and CT scans, histology, and veterinary oncology. Additionally, the expansion includes an atrium and multiple green roofs.

“It was an honor to work with Virginia Tech on this new biomedical space offering greater learning and business opportunities for the technical workforce in the region,” said Gregory Peele, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska’s building operations in Virginia/North Carolina. “The additional space allows Tech to expand efforts in areas that will benefit people in Virginia and the rest of the United States.”

The building is physically connected by an elevated walkway to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, previously constructed by Skanska and completed in 2010.

Additional photos of the building can be found here.