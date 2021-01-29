Community Survey Will Assess Impact Of Covid-19 On Local Families

Throughout the month of February 2021, United Way of Roanoke Valley, along with a team of community partners, will be conducting a regional survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on families in the Roanoke Valley region.
Even before the pandemic, nearly 44% of households in our region were struggling financially, setting the stage for the unprecedented economic impact of the crisis. Low-income families have been classified as ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, and they represent our neighbors who are working, yet are still unable to cover basic household expenses, much less save for an unexpected crisis or job loss.
“These ALICE households are held together by workers who don’t have health insurance or paid sick days, and whose children were receiving daily meals at school,” said Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We’ve got to get a true reflection of what’s going on here at home, in real time. The data we collect from this survey of all households, regardless of socio-economic status, will help us understand where the greatest areas of needs are, and how government entities, non-profit organizations, and businesses of all sizes can best help our community respond and recover.”
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is open to all residents of the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke, and the town of Vinton.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and all respondents who enter a valid email will be entered to win one of ten $50 gift cards, as well as restaurant gift cards.
The COVID-19 Impact Survey is a partnership of the following organizations:
- Alleghany County
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Chi Omega Chapter
- Botetourt County Social Services
- Carilion Clinic
- City of Roanoke
- City of Roanoke Department of Social Services
- Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia
- Craig County Public Schools
- FarmBurguesa
- Franklin County
- Franklin County Department of Social Services
- Franklin County Public Schools
- Junior League of Roanoke Valley
- Latinas Network – Roanoke and New River Valley
- Macaroni Kid Roanoke
- Marsh & McLennan
- Nuestro Commercio Latino Roanoke
- Roanoke City Public Schools
- Roanoke County
- Roanoke County – Salem Department of Social Services
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Roanoke Regional Partnership
- Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission
- Salem City Public Schools
- Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce
- Sisters of Change
- Town of Vinton
- Virginia Department of Health, Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District
- Western Virginia Workforce Development Board/ VA Career Works – Blue Ridge Region
- Western Virginia Water Authority