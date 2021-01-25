Roanoke Parks and Rec Asks For Feedback On 2021 Mill Mountain Trails Plan

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is asking for feedback for the 2021 2021 Mill Mountain Trails Plan. In March 2019, a task force of staff, park users, and stakeholders was formed to assess the 2005 Mill Mountain Trails Plan, address the current community needs, and explore the feasibility of the proposed changes.

Now, the task force believes it has created a new plan that addresses Roanoke’s current recreation, sustainability, and conservation needs. Roanoke Valley Citizens are encouraged to take some time to learn about the process, see the proposed plan, and provide the Parks and Rec department with feedback.

Parks and Rec will be collecting input until February 1, so please share your thoughts and pass this along to any others you think would be interested.

Click here to access The 2021 Mill Mountain Trails Plan.