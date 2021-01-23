Grant Aims to Accelerate Shellfish Aquaculture / Boost Virginia Coastal Economies

Oysters, mussels, and scallops are the shellfish that are a vital component of coastal economies that are both sustainable and environmentally beneficial. However, in order to leverage these benefits of aquaculture, farming methods for shellfish must be improved.

To help bring aquaculture farming on par with its land-based counterparts, the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center received a $750,000 subset of a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a multi-institutional effort to accelerate sustainable farming techniques.

The multidisciplinary team will develop technologies that allow for a sustainable framework for farming such shellfish as oysters, mussels, and scallops. This effort will incorporate a wide berth of smart technologies by combining modern technologies in the fields of robotics, agricultural automation, computer vision, sensing and imaging, and artificial intelligence.

Jonathan van Senten, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist and affiliate faculty in the Virginia Tech Center for Coastal Studies – in collaboration with the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Louisiana State University, Pacific Shellfish Institute, and the Fraunhofer USA Center for Experimental Software Engineering — will be analyzing the economic viability of the technologies developed by the other members of the team.

“There hasn’t been such a cohesive effort to address this set of challenges that exist in aquaculture before,” van Senten said. “The exciting part of this, for me, is this new approach to solving some of these decades-old problems through new technologies.”

The first step of this collaborative effort is for the group to take successful models and technologies and adapt them to meet the harsh aquatic environments – such as corrosive saltwater, currents, storms, and animal interactions, all difficult factors to overcome.