Carilion Clinic / Roanoke City to Host Vaccination Event for Roanoke Citizens 65 and Older

UPDATE: Registration is NOW FULL for this weekend’s 65+ community COVID-19 vaccine event.

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccination event for 4,000 Roanoke Valley community members 65 and older.

The event will be held at the Berglund Center (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016) on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is required. Eligible community members 65 and older can register on a first-come, first-served basis online using the following links:

Read more about the event here. Contact Hannah Curtis for interviews.