41 Fire-EMS Recruits Start Careers With Roanoke / Botetourt Fire-EMS

41 recruits from Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, and Botetourt Fire & EMS reported to their first day of Recruit School this morning. This is the first day of a lifelong career in Fire & EMS.

This year’s classes, #27 & #28, are made up of 15 Roanoke Fire-EMS recruits, 18 Roanoke County Fire & Rescue recruits, and 8 Botetourt Fire & EMS recruits. While usually Salem Fire & EMS has recruits within the academy, this year they will be supporting with training staff to help prepare our recruits for their duties out in the field.

The classes are separated by certifications, members of Recruit Class #27 came in with EMS certifications as Recruit Class #28 will work on their EMS certifications during their time in Recruit School. Recruit Class #27 will go through a 13 week Recruit School, where they will focus on obtaining their fire-related certifications. Recruit Class #28 will go through a 20 week Recruit School, where they will obtain both the necessary certifications needed for Fire & EMS.

During Recruit School personnel also learn about their respective localities, Hazardous Materials, Heavy Technical Rescue, Public Education, and much more.