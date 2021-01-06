VTC Medical School Alumni Return to Serve in Southwest Virginia

Mixed with excitement and a little bit of anxiousness, the first 42 students to enter the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine just over a decade ago sat in new student orientation in August 2010.

“The mayor welcomed us and talked about how the medical school was the biggest thing to happen to Roanoke since the railroad decided to build the depot there in the 1800s. We were all looking at each other, like what? This guy is crazy,” Andrew Moore reflected. “Then you look at what Roanoke has become a decade later and he wasn’t wrong.”

After graduating in 2014, Moore, like the majority of his fellow classmates, left Roanoke, Virginia, where the medical school is located, and scattered across the country for residency training in their chosen specialty. Residency programs range from three to seven years. Many pursue a sub-specialty fellowship that takes an additional year or two before graduates begin to officially practice medicine.

Moore went to Chicago, Illinois, for residency in emergency medicine at Northwestern University and then to Portland, Oregon, for a research fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University. This summer, he and his wife and son packed up and moved across the country – back to Roanoke – where he is now an emergency medicine physician for Carilion Clinic and assistant professor for the medical school.

“I know one of the hopes for the school was that medical students would stay or come back, but national data shows people tend to practice where you do residency or where your mother-in-law lives,” Moore laughed. “There must be something in the water for VTC to bring back a sixth of the charter class.”