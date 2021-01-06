Butzer Selected As Elected as School Board Chairman

The Roanoke County School Board has selected Catawba District member, Don Butzer, as the chairman of the school board for 2021. Butzer previously served as school board chairman in 2019 and for a portion of 2020. He served as board vice chairman in 2018. A retired executive from Verizon, Butzer was first appointed to the Roanoke County School Board in 2016 and was elected to the board in 2017.

Butzer and his family have been residents of Catawba for more than a decade. Prior to that he lived and worked in Northern Virginia. His wife of more than 20 years is Katrina Butzer. The couple have two daughters, Eleni, a 2020 graduate of Glenvar High School and Arianna, a 2017 graduate from GHS. Katrina is a Roanoke County educator, teaching Mathematics at Northside Middle School.

The school board also selected Cave Spring District member, Mike Wray, as the board vice chairman. Wray most recently served as chairman of the board for the latter half of 2020 and was school board chairman in 2016.