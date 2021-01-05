Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser  

Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC) is conducting a Shoe Drive Fundraiser during the month of January 2021 to raise funds to help support our virtual programs during these COVID times.

BRAAC will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit BRAAC, a program of SVH Services. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes to any of our drop off locations: BRAAC Roanoke, BRAAC Lynchburg, BRAAC Lexington, The HUB Downtown, Katie’s Place Community Day Program, and RunAbout Sports (on Brambleton Ave.).

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

“We are excited about our NO-SELLING FUNDRAISER SHOE DRIVE,” said Teri Nance, Development Coordinator. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for BRAAC and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the BRAAC, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

BRAAC, a non-profit program of SVH Services, is a non-sectarian center that provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and unique learning challenges. BRAAC’s hope is for this event will continue to build on the awareness of the need of community support of services for individuals with unique learning challenges, as well as, continue to help raise funds so that BRAAC can continue their mission throughout Southwest Virginia.

For more information on this event or for other information about BRAAC, please email [email protected]