Appalachian Power To Address High Water Levels at Smith Mountain Lake

Appalachian Power (AEP), which operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility and controls water levels at both Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes, announced a planned virtual community presentation in partnership with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), to discuss recent high water level events and protocol used to adjust reservoir flows. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake measures 795 feet at normal full pond. Water levels rose above that on several occasions throughout 2020. Representatives from AEP will discuss the process for lowering the lake’s level before a large rain event and improvements to communicate in advance to property owners to secure their personal property and watercraft.

SMLRCC and SMLA are accepting questions in advance of the presentation from their respective memberships and the community so AEP can also address in their presentation. Questions can be submitted to [email protected] by Thursday, Dec. 10.

Due to software licensing, the meeting is limited to 300 participants and registration is available on a first come, first served basis. The event will be recorded and made publicly available. To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqc-6hpzotHNzSU_Hl4ybdxhlUdbDYWdA7.