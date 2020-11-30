VA War Memorial to Observe Virtual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The Virginia War Memorial will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day this year with a virtual livestream program on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live ceremony to honor the Virginians who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and other Hawaiian bases on December 7, 1941, which propelled the United States into World War II.

Instead, the Virginia War Memorial will livestream a program hosted by Memorial Director and noted historian Dr. Clay Mountcastle. The program will include a special edition of the Memorial’s “From the Archives” with Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon who will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the Memorial’s extensive artifact collection. Concluding the program will be the showing of the award-winning Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attack.

“We regret that because of the COVID-19 restrictions that we cannot join with our partners at the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter to hold a public ceremony this year to honor and remember those brave Virginians who lost their lives on December 7, 1941,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “The names of these heroes are forever inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century where they will be remembered and honored for generations to come for their service and sacrifice.”

The public can register to view the Pearl Harbor Day Observance livestream by clicking on https://vawarmemorial.org/events/pearlharbor2020 or watch the livestream on December 7 at www.Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. It is open to the public Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, facemasks and social distancing are required, and the number of visitors permitted inside the Memorial at any one time is limited. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.