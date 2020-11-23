Seven Receive Teaching Excellence Awards at Medical School / Carilion Clinic

Six faculty members at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and a clinical nurse specialist at Carilion Clinic have received awards recognizing their teaching efforts and accomplishments by the Teaching Excellence Academy for Collaborative Healthcare (TEACH).
The academy promotes learning excellence at Carilion Clinic, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and Radford University Carilion by creating a community of educators and fostering their development as teacher, learners, and education researchers.
“This year’s award winners are all exceptional faculty who embody the principles of excellence in teaching, go above and beyond in their teaching role, and will have a long-term impact on your career and that of others,” said Shari Whicker, director of TEACH and assistant dean for faculty development at the medical school.
The awards were:
Educator Mentorship Award
The TEACH Educator Mentorship Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in counseling and guidance toward others’ teaching practices, and/or educational research.
Kathleen Dorey
Professor Emerita, Basic Science Education
Innovative Teaching Award
The TEACH Innovative Teaching Award recognizes the exceptional use of new teaching strategies or the implementation of existing strategies in new ways to enhance teaching.
David Trinkle
Associate Dean, Community and Culture
Interim Chair, Interprofessionalism
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Feedback Award
The TEACH Feedback Award recognizes the challenging role of effectively and skillfully incorporating feedback into daily routines that focus on specific behaviors, assess performance, guide reflection, promote expertise, and identify a learner’s readiness to change.
Rebecca Pauly
Vice Chair for Medicine, Internal Medicine
Carilion Clinic
Emily Holt Foerst
Director, Academic Counseling and Student Services
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award
The TEACH Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award recognizes outstanding achievements in research, scholarly activity, and creative accomplishments that focus on the effectiveness of teaching methods.
Jennifer Bath
Trauma Clinical Nurse Specialist
Carilion Clinic
Rising Star Award
The TEACH Rising Star award recognizes emerging leaders in health professions education whose teaching experience, between one and five years, demonstrates ongoing and promising growth in contribution to teaching and increased levels of teaching leadership and responsibility.
Natalie Karp
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Carilion Clinic Co-leader, Health Systems Science and Interprofessional Practice – Phase II
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Bonus Award 2020: Excellence in Adaptive Teaching
This award recognizes an individual who supported the continuation of teaching and learning in a new virtual education reality created by the pandemic.
Douglas Grider
Vice Chair, Basic Science Education
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine