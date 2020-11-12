Southwest Virginia Ballet and Blue Ridge PBS To Present Virtual “Nutcracker”

A 29-year Christmas classic will be played on screens instead of being performed on stage this year.

In an extraordinary collaboration between Southwest Virginia Ballet, Blue Ridge PBS, the City of Roanoke’s Berglund Performing Arts Theatre and many generous community organizations and businesses, SVB’s Nutcracker ballet will be broadcast, and streamed for free — as a gift to viewers in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and beyond. The production will be available for streaming in area hospitals, senior communities, and schools throughout the Christmas season.

Tune in throughout the month of December to enjoy an awe-struck Clara, a mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer, the dolls he brings to life, a dramatic battle between mice and soldiers, a land of dancing candy, and the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy with her distinguished Cavalier.

The recording of the ballet will wrap up later this week and the edited version will be shown on Blue Ridge PBS (WBRA-TV) on Friday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13 at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, December 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Children of all ages in Southwest Virginia will recognize several surprise iconic sites from the Roanoke Valley where the principle dancers performed on location to give the production that extra special magical touch.

“It’s such a gift to the community during a time when we are all looking for a little magic and hope”, said William Anderson, President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS. “These performers are amazing as they portray these intricate and iconic characters, all while wearing masks to continue to be CDC compliant.”

“We are so excited to continue the holiday tradition that is SVB’s The Nutcracker, and to be able to share the joy of dance safely with everyone in our community through this broadcast as well as through Blue Ridge Streaming”, said Carol Jessee, Executive Director of Southwest Virginia Ballet.

On-line viewers can catch the full program in a Nutcracker Marathon on BRPBS’ YouTube channel “Blue Ridge Streaming” the weekend of December 11-13 and again throughout the holiday season.

Choreography: Pedro Szalay after Terri Post

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Adapted from the story: “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E. T. A. Hoffmann