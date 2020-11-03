VTC Scientists to Give Virtual Presentation on Steps to Stopping Cancer

A year ago, Virginia Tech united its biomedical and technical expertise into a Cancer Research Alliance to take on the second leading cause of death in the United States.

Now, scientists and engineers will talk about some leading-edge projects in breast cancer, brain cancer, and noninvasive cancer treatments in a public Zoom discussion, “Virginia Tech Cancer Research Alliance: Uniting Technology, Resources, and People to End Cancer,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“We want to give people a look at some of the amazing people and technology at work taking on one of the state and the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Michael J. Friedlander, vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. “People might be surprised to know what a force we have become in the fight against cancer. More than 30 research teams are trying to solve problems associated with this terrible disease.”

Friedlander will host the panel, which includes: