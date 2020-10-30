VA Tech Alumni Couple’s Contactless Candy Slide Seen Around The World

While talking with parents in August at a pediatric clinic in Southwest Virginia, medical student Nicole Minor heard the same concerns. In the wake of COVID-19, families were worried about children returning to school, virtual learning, and whether or not they could take their kids trick-or-treating safely this Halloween.

“It would be nice if there was something that we could do to help,” said Minor, a student at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, to her husband, Chris Minor, a software engineer.

The couple, both Virginia Tech alumni, put their heads together. And while browsing the plumbing aisle of a Home Depot in Ashland, Virginia, where they live, the candy slide was born, complete with 3-inch round PVC pipes, fittings, and orange spray paint.

Now, the Minors are fielding questions from local and national media, including National Public Radio and NBC’s TODAY, and answering messages from people who live in Ireland, England, and Canada who want to build the same contactless candy creation.

The slide went viral after Chris Minor posted a photo of it on his Facebook page a few weeks ago.

“I was just thinking that some of my friends will like it,” he said of the photo. “I put my phone down and logged on three hours later. It had been shared 3,000 times.”