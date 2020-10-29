New Water Tank in Franklin County Offers a Greeting to Visitors

A new water tank was erected this summer by the Western Virginia Water Authority at the Summit View Business Park along Hwy 220 in Franklin County.

The water tank is 102.5-feet tall, holds 500,000 gallons of water and matches the color of the landscape. By storing water in this tank, the community and surrounding businesses benefit from additional water supply, water pressure and fire protection.

26,000 vehicles pass by this location daily which equates to nearly 9.5 million vehicles per year, presenting the perfect opportunity for Franklin County and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) to showcase the destination.

The Franklin County logo is visible traveling south on Route 220 and Virginia’s Blue Ridge logo including the website VisitVBR.com is visible traveling north on Route 220. The water tank is located between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill. As travelers enter the VBR region with the water tank on the left, the Blue Ridge Mountains act as a stunning backdrop showcasing the beauty of the area.

This project ideally illustrates the collaborative regional partnership between Franklin County, local governments, and the VBR travel industry working together to bring more economic development and tourism to VBR. Travelers coming from North Carolina and other southern states will recognize Franklin County as a prime drivable destination with many things to do including unrivaled outdoor recreation, live music, and unique shopping.

Franklin County Administrator and Visit VBR Board member Chris Whitlow stated, “the water tank project is a prime example of the ongoing partnership between Franklin County and Visit VBR to increase awareness of the many opportunities that exist in the County and region for people to visit, play, and invest in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”