History Haunts Historic Halls of Reynolds Homestead

When Beth Almond Ford walks across the back porch and unlocks the door to the Reynolds Homestead, the first thing she does is call out to the ether.

“Hey, guys, it’s Beth!”

Ford is the historical services assistant at the Virginia Tech outreach center in Critz, Virginia, about 70 miles south of Blacksburg. She’s been giving tours at the 1843 brick home for the past 18 years. She’s careful not to call it haunted, but she’s certainly felt the past come alive — and she isn’t alone.

Many chilling stories swirl around the 19th-century homestead where tobacco magnate R.J. Reynolds was born. Guests and staff have reported restless spirits that sound like giggling children, an apparition of an elderly man, and the vision of a young girl with her nightgown ablaze.

Ford first became aware of the homestead’s spirits years ago while giving the house tour to a loner just passing through on a Sunday afternoon. “She said it was her first time in Southwest Virginia and asked me, ‘Who were these Reynolds folks anyway?’” Ford recalled.

“We headed into the parlor, and as we walked through the door and toward the center of the room, the woman suddenly stopped and looked stricken. ‘Oh, I’m so sorry about the child who died in the fire!’ She held up her arms and showed me the hair sticking straight up.”

The thing was, Ford had never heard about any child who’d died in a fire.

“The woman apologized and stated she was ‘sensitive’ and had seen a vision of a young girl with her clothing on fire,” Ford said. “I just tsk-tsked about the sadness of it and continued the tour. It wasn’t mentioned again.”

As soon as the guest left, Ford called John N. Reynolds, a family member who worked at the homestead and had trained her on the history of the home.

“John, tell me quick! Was there a little girl who died in a fire here in the house?” Ford asked. “In his calming way, he said, ‘Well, it was the next generation — Harbour and Annie’s little girl.’”

In 1912, R.J. Reynolds’ 7-year-old niece, Nancy Ruth Reynolds, was badly burned while reaching for the fireplace mantel on Christmas morning. Family lore says this happened in that very parlor of the family home, although a newspaper story reported that she was visiting a Danville orphanage when the accident happened. But both accounts agree that her nightgown caught fire and the little girl ran screaming from the room with her clothing burning. She died a few days later and is buried just outside the homestead in the family cemetery.