Legal Education and CoronaVirus: What Are The Implications? 

When the pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020, the schools and universities in the US had very little time to prepare. Fast forward to now, when we are nearing the end of the year, the landscape of legal education in the country is still very dubious.

With the COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in numbers, colleges continue to be hesitant to open their campuses to students.

Moving to the CyberSpace

If law schools were reluctant to embrace digital learning before, the pandemic left them with no choice. LSAT came up with their online versions, LSAT-FLEX, to administer tests remotely. Beginning the endeavor in May, until now, nearly 79,000 students have already completed their LSAT-FLEX assignments online. The tests will continue to be delivered online until April 2021, as of now.

When the pandemic started, colleges moved to completely e-learning technologies. Harvard moved all its 260 courses and clinical offerings within a window of 12 days. The school also announced that the fall semester would continue online, alongside focusing on providing a fully immersive learning environment. Harvard faculty is evening considering virtual field trips to count earnings and other legal institutions. Virginia has some good law schools following Harvard’s path, such as the University of Virginia, in making a complete shift to the on-campus fall semester.

On the other hand, after the confusing spring semester, a majority of colleges went for a hybrid model for their fall semesters. There would be a mix of online and in-person classes. Yale is one of the prominent law schools that are welcoming only a portion of students for lectures on the campus. However, while colleges continue to reassure that they have everything under control, the students have a different version of the story.

How Law Students are Responding to the Crisis

While there have been reports of positive learning experience through online lessons, a large percent of law students are ungratified with the situation. With the expenses involved in a law degree, students feel that they are not getting their money’s worth from online lessons.

In the gist, the enrichment of learning from the classroom is missing.

Some students have even gone as far as planning to withhold tuition payments and demanding partial refunds. The pass/fail grading system did not receive applause either. Though schools recommended it to reduce stress, 63% of students opposed the idea to continue post-pandemic. What the fall semester brings to the table is yet to find out.

The Dilemma of Graduating

However, the predicament of the aspiring and enrolled students seems better compared to the class of 2020. Coronavirus has upended the career plans of law graduates. Several states postponed their Bar exams, leaving students unemployed without a license. It took the Bar Association a considerable time to decide their stand on the exam this year. Amidst upheaval, a few states successfully conducted online bar exams, while others granted a license without tests.

A significant number of law graduates have also had their job offers withdrawn or delayed, that is, if they could find a job in the first place. The summer associates have also had difficulty getting through to their jobs or gaining sufficient experience working from homes.

For the time being, law schools and firms nationwide are encouraging students to put their health first. The degree of unpredictability concerning the future is still relatively high, the economic slowdown only weakening the possibilities. However, it might also make way for more innovative approaches to practicing law and imparting legal education.