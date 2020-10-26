Carilion Roanoke Memorial Parking Construction Begins Oct. 26

Starting Monday, Oct. 26, visitors to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH) will begin to see some changes to the front parking lot in preparation for the Crystal Spring Tower building project.

The entrance and exit to the front parking lot will be widened to accommodate two lanes of traffic. The main hospital entrance and the front parking lot will remain open throughout the changes. This work is anticipated to last several weeks.

This lot is generally reserved for handicapped parking. If visitors need to drop off or pick up a patient at the main entrance, they will still be able to use the traffic lanes in front of the hospital.

Be aware there may be slightly more traffic congestion during this time. Note that emergency room traffic will not be impacted by these changes.