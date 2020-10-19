RAYSAC Red Ribbon Week To Be Held October 25-31

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are once again proud to sponsor the RED RIBBON WEEK Celebration.

The campaign provides an opportunity for schools and communities to unite in order to raise awareness of alcohol and other drug abuse. Red Ribbon Week is also a great opportunity for students, teachers, staff, parents and our communities to promote healthy youth development and make positive choices.

This year’s theme is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.” The contests are open to all school age youth in the Roanoke Valley. Due to COVID, this year’s celebration looks different because of how are schools are impacted. So, the organization needs help letting everyone know about what they can do this year to celebrate RRW.

The RRW Individual contest is a fun way for any student in the Roanoke Valley to demonstrate their creative abilities and show why it is important to be drug free. Entries can be in any format (photograph, poster, 30-second video, essay, poem, song, artwork, dance routine, etc.) as long as they capture the RRW theme.

RAYSAC will also have a United Family Award that they hope will help parents engage with their children and talk about the dangers of substance abuse. There is a guide posted on their website so parents can get ideas about how to get involved at home and have these important conversations.

Red Ribbon Week information and information about the contests can be found on their website: www.raysac.org