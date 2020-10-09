Extension to Offer Mapping With Drones Workshops Online

Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), also known as drones, are increasingly being employed as data collection platforms to support an array of applications that span disciplines and industries, including planning, natural resource management, marketing, structural inspection, agricultural production, permitting, STEM education, and public safety.

The Virginia Geospatial Extension Program will host a series of three-day introductory-level Mapping With Drones online workshops. No prior knowledge or experience with drones is required.

The workshops are targeted to natural resource professionals, planners, public safety professionals, agricultural operators, realtors, inspection teams, and educators.

The curriculum includes FAA and sUAS terminology, current federal sUAS regulations, different sUAS platforms and associated applications, and much more. At the conclusion of the workshop, participants will be prepared to take the FAA’s Remote Pilot Knowledge Test (aka Part 107) and understand the steps to plan, conduct, and document a commercial sUAS operation safely and legally. They will also gain experience processing sUAS collected data.

The same curriculum will be presented during each of the following sessions:

December 7-9, 2020

January 5-7, 2021

February 23-25, 2021

March 8-10, 2021

General registration for the workshop is $150; Virginia Cooperative Extension agents are eligible for a discounted rate. Visit the workshop website for additional details and a link to register. Please register at least one month in advance in order to receive workshop materials in time.

The workshop is sponsored by the Virginia Geospatial Extension Program in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech’s Conservation Management Institute and Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation, VirginiaView, and the Geospatial Technician Education–Unmanned Aircraft System (GeoTEd-UAS) project team.