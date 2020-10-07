Roanoke County Public Schools On-Time Graduation Rate Holds Steady at 94.9%

Graduation rate among the highest in the region and state

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released the annual On-Time Graduation Rate statistics for Virginia public schools. Roanoke County’s graduation rate was at 94.9 percent, the same rate from 2019 and 2.6 percent higher than the state average of 92.3 percent.

More than 59 percent of Roanoke County graduates earned an Advanced Studies Diploma. Roanoke County Public Schools again has one of the highest on-time graduation rates in the region and has one of the highest on-time graduation rates in the state for medium to large-sized school districts.

“Our primary purpose is to help our students learn, succeed and graduate from high school,” said Roanoke County Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “I’d like to commend the exceptional work of our teachers and support staff who work hard every day to provide outstanding instruction in Roanoke County,” Dr. Nicely said.

Since 2011, high schools have had to meet an annual benchmark for graduation and completion to earn state accreditation. Schools receive full credit for students who earn diplomas and partial credit for students who remain enrolled, earn GEDs or otherwise complete high school. In addition, revisions to the accreditation standards adopted by the state Board of Education in 2017 include benchmarks for reducing dropout rates and chronic absenteeism.