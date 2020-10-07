Adventure Saturday at Explore Park to Offer Family Activities While Raising Funds for Project Outside

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded activities on Saturday, October 17. Celebrate the value of outdoor recreation by participating in a variety of free family events, while raising funds to support Project Outside.

$5 from every Treetop Quest admission and $5 from every camping reservation will be donated to the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s outdoor initiative, courtesy of our partners at Blue Mountain Adventures and Don’s Cab-Inns. Get an exclusive 10oz. pour copper cup at Twin Creeks Brewpub and $1 will also be donated to the cause.

Nature Scavenger Hunt – 12 PM to 5 PM (FREE)

Stop by the visitor center and challenge your family to an adventure on our trails. Complete your hunt and get a prize!

Kids Square Mobile Museum – 1 PM to 3 PM (FREE)

Experience interactive demonstrations from the staff at Kids Square. See static electricity at work by creating “dancing ghosts,” and watch as we “pop pumpkins” using a simple chemical reaction.

Live Music – 6 PM to 9 PM (FREE)

Bring a lawn chair & relax to the sounds of live music from Becki & the Boom Booms, while enjoying great food and craft beer for purchase from Twin Creeks Brewpub. Guests must remain seated on the lawn for this event.

Night Ziplines – 7 PM to 11 PM

Strap a light to your helmet and soar through the trees in darkness (advance registration required).

Stay Overnight

Choose from primitive campsites and tent rentals from Blue Mountain Adventures, or cabin and yurt rentals from Don’s Cab-Inns. Just in time for peak fall leaf-viewing season!