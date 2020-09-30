Roanoke College to Host Variety of Events in October and November

Roanoke College continues to offer robust community events this semester through virtual participation. October and November events offer topics on science, visual and performing arts, social justice and the environment; as well as politics.

These events are free and open to the public. Events with asterisks (*) require advanced registration.

Art Beyond the Walls, featuring Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo ’78, Taliaferro Logan, and Lacey Leonard

Tuesday, October 1, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

The Roanoke College Office of Alumni and Family Relations invites you to a NOKELive event! During this webinar Leonhardt Cassullo, Logan, and Leonard will walk you through some recent amazing exhibits that have gone beyond the walls of Olin Gallery.

Grassroots Community Organizing as Climate Change Adaption: Building Post-Hurricane Resilience from the Ground up

Thursday, October 8, 12:00-1:00 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

Diamond Holloman researches the environmental justice dimensions of hurricane response, using a social science methodology called Photovoice.

*Virtual Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop

Thursday, October 8, 7:00-8:30 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

Join Roanoke College Outdoor Adventures to learn the set of principles that guide the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a national organization that works to sustain healthy and vibrant natural lands through education and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly. Leave No Trace offers relevant and accessible information for all people who spend time outside that can be implemented in every adventure. A LNT Awareness Certificate will be provided after the event. Pre-registration required.

The Porter – Presentation and Q&A Session of Mount Everest Documentary

Friday, October 9, 9:00-10:30 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM and

Tuesday, October 13, 4:00-5:30 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

Nate Menninger, one of the first Americans to ever become a Porter for Mount Everest climbers, has filmed a documentary that reveals what it is like first-hand. His experiences highlight the injustices faced by the local people who don’t have many other job opportunities other than being a Porter. Watch his documentary prior to joining Menninger’s virtual presentation and Q & A session offered at two different times.

Dance, Race, and Equity: An Evening with Gerald Watson

Tuesday, October 13, 6:00-7:30 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

Gerald Watson is a professional dancer, teacher, and choreographer. As a leader and activist in the arts, he fights for inclusion and calling for a closer look at practices affecting dancers of color. He has received grants to curate ballets about race and histories of racism. Watson will offer an understanding of racism in the structures and world of dance, performing arts, and classical ballet. He will also speak to dance as a performance of resistance, activism, and protest, bringing to light a conversation about race and equity in the arts that is underexplored in higher education.

This public webinar is sponsored by Roanoke College’s English and Communication Studies Department, the Center for Studying Structures of Race, and the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for the Humanities.

Deep Learning in Computational Chemistry with Dr. Adrian Roitberg

Thursday, October 15, 7:30 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

The Roanoke College Chemistry Department encourages student learning in the classroom, in research laboratories, and in co-curricular settings. The Enrichment Program in Chemistry (EPiC program) offers seminars and talks throughout each semester on science in everyday life. Join Dr. Adrian Roitberg of the University of Florida to hear more about Deep Learning in Computational Chemistry.

*The 2020 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program Presents Starting Over: The Future of American Democracy: A. B. Stoddard and Chris Stirewalt

Monday, November 9, 2020, 7:30 – 9:00 p.m., VIRTUAL ZOOM

Coming less than a week after the most heated and contentious election season in this century, perspective and evaluation will be provided by two highly qualified and nationally-known political analysts. Each will speak and then both will field questions from viewers. Registration is required and space is limited.

A.B. Stoddard is an associate editor and columnist with the political news site and polling data aggregator, Real Clear Politics and a contributor and guest host for SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel. She appears regularly as a commentator on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox.

Chris Stirewalt is the politics editor for the Fox News Channel. Working in FNC’s Washington bureau, he coordinates political coverage across Fox platforms as well as writes a daily newsletter, Fox News Halftime Report. He is a frequent contributor on Fox political shows.