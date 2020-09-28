Hokies Celebrate Football Win Virtually

Billy Ray Mitchell felt at home Saturday night, despite being hundreds of miles away from Blacksburg.

“Everyone was bummed out that we couldn’t go the game,” said the 2016 graduate and former Hokies offensive lineman. “But it’s been amazing to see how creative we’ve been able to get to keep Hokie Nation connected.”

Mitchell was one of thousands of Hokies across the world who tapped into aspects of the virtual game day experience before, during, and after Virginia Tech’s 45-24 win over North Carolina State. He and a group of fellow Hokies bought out the entire section of virtual tickets where they normally sit through the Virginia Tech Virtual Sellout campaign.

“It just comes down to, we love Virginia Tech, we love getting together, and we love being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Mitchell said.

Typically the epicenter of Virginia Tech football, attendance in Lane Stadium was limited to 1,000 people due to restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19. As a result, Virginia Tech Athletics quickly assembled a flurry of safe ways to keep Hokie traditions alive and students, alums, and fans engaged throughout the game.