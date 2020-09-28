Hidden Valley Country Club Raise $15,000 For Carilion Children’s Hospital

Last year, Hidden Valley Country Club’s Men’s Member-Guest tournament raised more than $8,800 for Carilion Children’s and this year, the club raised over $15,000 for the local children’s hospital. This was the second year the event has incorporated a fundraiser in our four day golf event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Carilion Children’s annual golf tournament had to be cancelled, so Hidden Valley Country Club stepped their fundraising to help support the local children’s hospital through donations and raffles throughout the weekend. Members and their guests were also treated with a surprise visit from Miss Virginia, Dot Kelly, who thanked them all for their support of the hospital.

The sold-out 61st Annual Men’s Member-Guest hosted the 60 teams in a different capacity due to COVID-19. Compared to last year’s large-scale parties and gatherings, the club centered most all of the dining and activities outside on the course to keep golfers safe and staying within the required safety guidelines.

“We were thrilled in 2019 to partner with Carilion Children’s and this year we are delighted to top last year’s total. We are very proud to continue to be the only country club in the Roanoke Valley with a charitable tie-in as part of our Men’s Member-Guest. We continue to feel humbled that we are playing a small part in helping fund the treatment of seriously-ill children right here in our region”, stated Ken Crowder, General Manager of the club.

A check presentation with Carilion Children’s will occur at a later date.