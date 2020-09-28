Blue Ridge Parkway Begins Repairs in Roanoke Area  

National Park Service (NPS) officials have announced that work has begun to mitigate a slope failure that resulted in the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway from the Explore Park e ntrance (milepost 115 .5 ) to U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4) .

The work , which will be completed under a full parkway closure, is expected to take about 10 days, and will allow for the section of parkway from U.S. 24 to U.S. 220 to reopen for the busy fall season. The road will remain closed to all uses south of U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4) to Adney Gap (milepost 135.9) .

On May 22, 2020, NPS officials announced heavy rain created multiple road hazards in the Roanoke, Virginia, area of the Parkway that required a road closure from milepost 112.4 to milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. The section from Milepost 112.4 to 115.5, at the Explore Park entra n ce, opened earlier this summer and remains open.