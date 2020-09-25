Mountain Junkie’s “Into the Darkness” Will Be A Live Race

14th Into the Darkness Event To Be Held 10/24/20 : 4 mile night trail run – 7:00p.m Start

About The Race:

Run at night on a well-marked course with 200+ other runners. This is the Roanoke Valley’s most unique event. The 4 mile course will take you on the trails, down along the Roanoke River and into the Farmstead Loop. The course will be marked with reflective arrows, glow sticks, and the occasional surprise (trust me nothing scary, this event is for all ages). Every effort will be taken so that you will easily be able to find your way and stay on course.

This event is perfect for the entire family. Each year we have seen the number of kids and family participants increase. What better way to enjoy the woods, nature, and a healthy activity than with this Halloween inspired event. We love seeing kids battling it out with their parents at the finish line.

A light source is mandatory!

It is recommended that you have a headlamp or flashlight.

– It is best to carry one of each. A headlamp to see where you are going and a flashlight to cast shadows and give you depth perception (easier to see those sneaky roots and rocks).

– We will leave this up to your personal preference.

– It is recommended that you try your choice of light source under similar conditions prior to running the race.

PLEASE NOTE – Headlamps, flashlights, and any other light source will not be provided by race management.

The top three finishers in each of the following age groups will receive custom Into the Darkness medals; Age brackets for the race include, for both male and female:

9 & Under; 10-14; 15-19, 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60 and over

The top 3 overall male and female finishers and top masters male and female winners will receive distinctive awards.

Tentative 2021 RNUTS Race Schedule:

01/09/21 – Frozen Toe 10k – Tentative

02/27/21 – Explore Your Limits 5/10k

03/13/21 – Montvale 5/10 Mile Trail Races

04/03/21 – Mill Mountain Mayhem 10k – Tentative

05/01/21 – Trail Nut 10k and Half Marathon

05/30/21 – Conquer the Cove 25k and Marathon – Tentative