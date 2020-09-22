Will The Pandemic Impact Hokie Spirit?

“As social scientists, we may not be able to stop the spread of this virus,” Reichelmann said, “but we can help understand the pandemic’s social and emotional effects on local populations and its community consequences, and that’s where this research becomes valuable.”

The team, which includes Hayes, who is supporting the research as a graduate assistant, is collecting data in real time to get an accurate picture of what is occurring.

“Without the support of the grant, we would have to guess what would happen next,” Reichelmann said. “We wouldn’t have any true data-driven assessments about what the best ways are to protect our community and help the university prepare for a time when something like this happens again. It’s kind of like being able to build a blueprint for preparing for the next disaster.”

In addition, the grant will help the team understand Virginia Tech community solidarity over a larger time span. The researchers will compare the data from Hawdon and Ryan’s previous research to the new data to see whether the unity diminished over the 13 years between the two studies.

The study focuses on people between the ages of 18 and 24. The team will track three distinct groups for a year: Virginia Tech students, a national sample of college students in the United States, and people within the same age group who do not attend college, but have jobs or are in transition between high school and the work world. Reichelmann said they will do the study in four waves of surveys per group. The first wave began in May 2020 and the fourth will end in May 2021.

One hope, Hawdon said, is that the study may reveal whether culture-building institutions have different effects than other types of institutions that people interact with in society.

Hawdon’s past research would suggest that the evolving situation of COVID-19 has created an environment ripe for solidarity. Yet, as he pointed out, previous methods involving gatherings and physical contact are not as possible. Is solidarity generated without physicality or a collective attention to one defining event? Are virtual exchanges just as effective as those in person? Is there a possible substitute for other types of relationships that could create a collective bond?

The study also seeks to assess how identity, social status, and inequality affect and mediate the levels of social solidarity over time and to determine whether these patterns mirror other forms of inequality among marginalized groups in society.

“And we have one final question,” Hawdon said. “Does the intense culture of Virginia Tech — and perhaps many other universities around the United States — help to build a buffer effect to help people maintain solidarity in such a difficult time as present?”

– Leslie King