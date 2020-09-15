Blue Ridge Parkway’s “Over-Mountain” Victory Celebration Goes Virtual  

In September of 1780, an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, passed through the mountain gaps that the parkway now traverses on their way to the Battle of King’s Mountain. These Overmountain Men, as they were called, turned the tide of the Revolutionary War with their victory there and put our nation on the road that led to our independence. Each year park staff, volunteers and visitors honor these brave men by participating in the retelling of this story at the Overmountain Victory Celebration Event.

For the past 29 years the event has been held on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Spruce Pine, NC, and hosted hundreds of school children from the surrounding area as well as the public.

To better serve teachers and parents who are adapting to virtual learning and for the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and partners the event will be adapted to a virtual experience this year. All videos will be available at https://www.nps.gov/blri/learn/historyculture/overmountain-men.htm

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of other digital tools already available to explore and learn more about the Blue Ridge Parkway including: