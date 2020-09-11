Goodwill Industries of the Valleys President & CEO Announces Plans to Retire

After more than 47 years of service to the Goodwill enterprise, and nearly 18 years with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Bruce Phipps, President and CEO, has announced his plans to retire. Phipps last working day will be April 2, 2021. The search for Phipps’ replacement will commence immediately, led by a Selection Committee of the local Board of Directors of Goodwill.

Phipps was named President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in 2003. Prior to coming to Virginia, his career with Goodwill spanned Goodwill organizations in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas. During his tenure at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the organization:

increased the number of persons served from 1,200 to more than 40,000 annually;

increased the number of persons placed in jobs from 200 to nearly 3,000 each year;

expanded retail operations from 13 to 40 stores;

grew from employing 500 people to more than 1,000;

increased annual revenue from $19.8 million to $56 million.

“When Bruce came to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, he had a vision for greater service to central, southwest, and southside Virginia,” states Dan Karnes, chair of Goodwill’s Board of Directors. “Our local workforce, our community, and our region are stronger because of his leadership and his commitment to the people Goodwill serves.”

In 2015, Phipps was awarded the Kenneth K. King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence, the most prestigious executive award presented by Goodwill Industries International. Phipps also received the J.D. Robins Jr. Distinguished Career Award in 2009, which recognizes a Goodwill Industries chief executive officer for their outstanding career contributions and dedication to the advancement of the Goodwill Industries movement over a span of at least 25 years.

Phipps was also a Governor Appointed member of both the Virginia State Rehabilitation Council and the Virginia Board for Workforce Development, while serving at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“Bruce has left an exceptional legacy of service and leadership on the Goodwill movement,” remarks Karnes. “In the last years of his career, to navigate the COVID-19 crisis with such a steady hand is a testament to his career and the strength of his leadership. Bruce and the entire Board of Directors are committed to a smooth leadership transition that will enable Goodwill to continue to provide hope for those in need of support for years to come.”

The Selection Committee is currently conducting an Executive Search. Applications are being accepted from applicants within the Goodwill movement, as well as from executive leaders from Goodwill’s service area in Virginia. The position announcement can be found on Goodwill’s website, where applications are also being accepted. Visit www.goodwillvalleys.com/career for more information.