VBR Star Soccer Club’s Third Annual “VBR Star Golf Challenge” to Tee off Oct. 23

VBR Star, a premier youth soccer club in the Roanoke Valley, is gearing up for its third annual “VBR Star Golf Challenge” at the Hunting Hills Country Club on Friday, Oct. 23, at 12:00 p.m. Designed to raise essential funds for the athletes and organization, VBR welcomes community members and friends to register now for a day on the green.

“I am very excited for the third annual VBR Star Golf Challenge, which helps provide funds for our players who sometimes cannot afford to play soccer,” said Danny Beamer, Executive Director, VBR Star. “Last year we had over 90 golfers participate and it was a fantastic day. Please come out and join us this year to help support the kids of our club.”

The 18-hole tournament includes green fees, carts, lunch and dinner and par three challenges with the opportunity to win prizes sponsored by Dixon Golf. Registration is $400 for a team of four, offering players the chance to win prizes, including gift certificates to restaurants, Soccer Stop, and the pro shop at Hunting Hills Country Club.

Registration is now open at vbrstar.com. For more information about the tournament, contact: Jason Balach: [email protected]. For sponsorship information, contact: Danny Beamer: [email protected].