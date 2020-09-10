Franklin County Announces Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC Championship Race

Officials with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced a new Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. Pre-registration is required and open online at https://www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.

“We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman. “This also serves as Franklin County’s contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.”

COVID-19 measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day. The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total attendance. The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.

A beverage garden with pre-packaged food along with free bike events for kids are planned on Franklin County’s new skills challenge loop are among the non-racing activities. Registration includes custom logo t-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff.

The day starts at 9 a.m. with a fast and furious short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail. Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a whole lot of action into a short event. Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles. The Short Track race is sanctioned under USA Cycling requiring a $10 one day licenses which are also available for purchase online.

The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro. Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps, and sections with fast back to back corners.

Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro. No USAC license is needed for this event.

An events schedule is as follows:

9-10 a.m. Short Track XC (Cross Country) mountain bike race.

10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids Skills Loop Race

11 a.m. Welcome and Introduction

11:15 a.m. -1 p.m. Short 6 Enduro

2 p.m. Awards Ceremony

“As a regional Chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism, and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,” stated Christopher Finley, Executive Director. “In partnership with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation, we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful 500-acre park.”