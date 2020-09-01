Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce Launches New Travel Blog

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced the launch of a new Visit Smith Mountain Lake travel blog, a monthly forum that will feature unique local experiences, upcoming events, and more about Smith Mountain Lake.

“Our goal is for the blog to engage visitors and offer readers a peak into our world-class historical sites, unique shopping opportunities as well as fantastic dining and entertainment options throughout the region,” stated Christopher Finley, executive director. “We’ll also utilize monthly journals to spotlight the SMLRCC members and showcase Smith Mountain Lake’s array of outdoor recreation offerings, local wineries, and other hidden gems combined with stunning photography from across our 500+ miles of shoreline.”

The inaugural blog focuses on on-water adventures at Smith Mountain Lake and includes a weekend road trip itinerary. A planned editorial calendar includes blogs highlighting off-water cultural experiences and outdoor adventures in September followed by a “Fall in LOVE with Smith Mountain Lake” feature in October. To round out 2020, holiday travel tips and recommendations are planned in November and December.

The new Visit Smith Mountain Lake travel blog is available online at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/blog/.