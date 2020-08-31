Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament Winners Announced

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) welcomed 112 participants in the annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday, August 28, at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy.

“There were 28 teams represented at the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational and the tournament was a great opportunity for members to network, have fun and grow their business,” stated Christopher Finley, executive director. “Congratulations to winning teams and individual prize winners as well as special thanks to our employees, volunteers, sponsors and staff at The Westlake for making this event such a success.”

The team of Scott Carter, Chuck McKibben, Andy Mullins, and Denton Willard captured first place in the 18-hole Captain’s Choice event with a gross of 55. Second place finishers Mike Brizendine, Warren Rosborough, Josh Webb, and Justin Yalung earned a gross of 56. Third place finishers Tater Benson, Al Flora, Rodney Jones, and Dave Janczuk earned a gross of 57.

Additionally, prizes were awarded to Jeff Wagner for closest to the pin on hole #4, Justin Yalung for closest to the pin on hole #16, Chas Mitchell for men’s longest drive on hole #5, and Carolyn Gordon for women’s longest drive on hole #5.

The event’s signature sponsor was Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate. Eagle sponsor was Fortress Foundation Solutions and Birdie sponsor was Carter Heating and Air. Exposure Consultants and Dominion Risk Advisors sponsored the beverage carts. Eighteen other businesses across the region sponsored individual holes.