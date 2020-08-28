VA Tech Police Department to Offer Range of Programming This Fall

Will the popular Virginia Tech Civilian Police Academy and its CSI workshop still take place this fall? What about R.A.D. for Women and Men?

Yes, they will.

The Virginia Tech Police Department is working hard to deliver its regular programming and resources safely in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Civilian Police Academy

The police department’s Civilian Police Academy offers students and employees the opportunity to learn about safety and law enforcement procedures and tactics through a mix of classroom experiences and hands-on activities.

Officer Daniel Guilliams, community services unit and lead Student Police Academy coordinator, notes this year’s Student Police Academy will be a hybrid academy; some of the learning will be hands-on and in-person with the majority hosted on Zoom.

Students in the academy will still have the opportunity to gain hands-on law enforcement experience, including engagement in the mock crime scene session, shooting range and weapon safety session, and everyone’s favorite K-9 demonstrations.

Students will also have the opportunity to witness the popular mock DUI, along with a variety of new sessions.

All academy coursework will follow physical distancing guidelines and will require participants to wear face coverings.

Apply to the Police Academy here