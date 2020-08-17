Roanoke Children’s Theatres Announces Season Updates

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change and create challenges for everyone, Roanoke Children’s Theatre (soon to be Virginia Children’s Theatre) announces changes and updates to the 2020-2021 Season.

For more than a decade, RCT/VCT has been the valley’s only professional theatre with programming designed specifically for young people, schools and their families. The theatre is committed to adapting in an innovative way that is safe and healthy for audiences and the community.

To keep all patrons safe, RCT/VCT has made the tough decision to cancel the season opener THE SECRET GARDEN. The season will now begin with SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT CONCERT, previously announced for summer 2021. SONGS OF THE PAST will be held outdoors in the fall and will feature many favorite VCT professional and youth actors, accompanied by a live band performing musical selections from past favorite RCT productions.

THE WIZARD OF OZ, originally scheduled for the holidays, will be postponed until summer 2021. This beloved and timeless musical will end the season on a high note as it makes a grand splash on the Jefferson Center Stage.

The remainder of the 2020-2021 Season will go on as previously announced. In February, VCT will tackle tough issues that face teens with an original production titled DON’T U LUV ME?

Providing youth actors an opportunity to learn, rehearse and stage a play in one week during Spring Break, the VCT KIDS ON STAGE production for this season will be Disney’s MARY POPPINS JR, taking place in April.

JUNIE B. JONES: TOP-SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX, a musical based on the popular children’s book series will continue be held in the Spring.

“We are here to inspire, empower and transform through the magic of live theatre, especially in the challenging circumstances we are all in,” says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. “Our staff and board have been hard at work this year producing virtual and in-person outdoor experiences for our community with everyone’s safety in mind. We look forward to seeing everyone at the theatre”

The 2020-2021 Season also brings about an exciting new change for Virginia Children’s Theatre. Starting in the fall of 2020, VCT will offer multiple educational opportunities to North Cross School students through in-house performing arts programming. In addition, several VCT productions, academy classes and camps will be performed in the newly renovated Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School.

“Always with an interest in developing our fine arts programs, North Cross School is very excited to collaborate with VCT to have outstanding musical productions in our newly renovated Fishburn Auditorium,” says North Cross School Fine Arts Department Chair Amy Jackson. “This is a wonderful opportunity for NCS students to work with a professional and creative group for school productions and to be more a part of the local performing arts community as VCT brings its shows on our stage. We look forward to seeing how this partnership will continue to grow in the future!”

Tickets to the Company’s 2020-2021 Season will be on sale soon. For more information, patrons may contact the RCT/VCT offices at 540.400.7795. Information is also available online at RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org.