Community Foundation Announces Grant to DePaul Community Resources

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has announced that it has awarded a grant of $34 000 to DePaul Community Resources to purchase a new wheelchair accessible van for its OPTIONS Day Program. As one of four day support centers operated by DePaul the OPTIONS Day Program provides center and community based services for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities

Cyndle Hash, Case Manager with DePaul Community Resources said, “We are thrilled to have a new, reliable van that can support all of our participants at Roanoke OPTIONS once we re-open. This van will allow us to expand community engagement opportunities and do more volunteering with organizations and community partners. We can also add new activities for our participants that we have not been able to do because our old van didn’t have air conditioning or heat. That made trips in the summer and winter months too hard on our participants leading to cancellations and having to miss out on many opportunities.”

Michelle Eberly, the foundation’s Director of Grants & Donor Engagement added, “Having a reliable and safe mode of transportation is vital to the program’s goal of providing opportunities for its participants to become more integrated members in the community. The Foundation was in a position to use its unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds to provide a newer van that was conducive to the needs of DePaul’s program participants.