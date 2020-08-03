Load The Bus For Kids Supply Drive Underway

Supplies to support students in need in Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem

Roanoke County Public Schools is joining with Roanoke City Public Schools and Salem City Public Schools to Load the Bus for Kids. The local school systems are collecting school supplies for students in need across the Roanoke Valley now through Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 7-9.

Citizens are encourages to come out to any of the Roanoke Valley Walmart stores (Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Valley View) to donate school supplies for students who might not be able to afford the tools they need to be successful in school. Aupplies will be collected at the registers and at bins in each store throughout the day.

Donations of back to school supplies and/or monetary donations for students in need will also be accepted. Any money collected at the event will be used to purchase school supplies. Every item and every cent of your donations will go to help students in need.

The following items are greatly needed: backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors, and construction paper. We also need classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers and more.

“Each year, thousands of children across the Roanoke Valley begin school without the supplies they need to be successful,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “Walmart is teaming up with area school systems to work together to provide the tools our children need in school. Every single donation will help a student learn and achieve, especially this year when so many families are in need,” Dr. Nicely added.