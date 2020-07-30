History, Link Museums To Re-open Aug. 1 With Reduced Admission

The History Museum of Western Virginia and the O. Winston Link Museum will reopen Saturday, Aug. 1, with half-price admission. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The museums, operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia, closed in the spring due to coronavirus concerns, and Covid-19 guidelines will be followed with the reopening, says Lynsey Allie, museum manager.

“While we are so excited to welcome visitors back to our museum, we want to make sure that every precaution be taken to ensure the safety of our volunteers and customers,” said Allie. “We are asking visitors to please maintain a six-foot social distance, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer. We can’t wait to see people back at the museum and look forward to visitors once again.”

An exhibit from local artist and musician Jimmy Deck remains on view. “Light & Shadow,” a series of photographs of Steamer’s Point, a community created by Deck, show off miniature village layouts inspired by the photographs of O. Winston Link.

New since the closing is an expansion of a free lobby exhibit highlighting works of French-American industrial designer Raymond Loewy. Loewy who redesigned the historic N&W passenger station that houses the museums.

A decorative arts exhibit highlighting the rich material culture of Botetourt County from its founding in 1770 has been moved to early 2021. It has been re-titled Botetourt County: 250 years+1 of Delights to reflect the delayed opening.

In conjunction with the reopening, Allie announced that the free history lectures series held at Christ Lutheran Church in southwest city will resume in September with a talk by a descendant of slaves at Greenfield Plantation in Botetourt County. Cheryl Sullivan Willis will talk Sept. 22. She is a master stylist, instructor and esthetician and owner of P.ZAZ Salon and Spa at Daleville.

On Oct. 27, Nelson Harris, a pastor, local historian and former president of the Historical Society, speaks on his new book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s.” The Nov. 17 speaker is Jesse Bucher, director of the new Center for Studying the Structure of Race at Roanoke College. On Dec. 8, Dina Smith-Glaniana, director of the Historic Costume and Textile Collection at Virginia. Tech, is guest lecturer.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 540-982-5465.